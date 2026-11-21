The Oyo State Government has accused All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters of destroying Allied Peoples Movement (APM) campaign posters and billboards during the party’s presidential campaign rally in the state.

The state government described the alleged action as political desperation, saying it reflected a lack of confidence among the ruling party’s supporters.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, made the allegation in a statement issued on Saturday following the APC presidential campaign rally.

Oyelade said the state government had cooperated with the APC in meeting its requests to ensure a smooth and successful rally.

He, however, expressed concern over the alleged destruction of APM campaign materials, describing the conduct as unnecessary.

“Resorting to tearing APM posters and conducting themselves in a violent manner is symptomatic of a lack of confidence and fear of the known,” he said.

The commissioner said the alleged destruction of campaign materials, despite what he described as the APC’s much-touted federal might, suggested a lack of confidence.

Oyelade also questioned why the party would engage in such conduct despite the number of governors and National Assembly members who had joined its fold.

He warned against actions capable of creating political tension in the state, urging the APC not to turn Oyo into a theatre of violence in its bid to retain power.

“Let me warn them against turning Oyo State into a war zone because of desperation to stay in power. All is not fair in politics,” he said.

ALSO READ: Atiku condemns attack on Segun Odegbami, demands arrest of culprits

The commissioner further expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would be defeated in the next presidential election, which he said would give Nigerians an opportunity to experience better economic conditions.

He predicted that Governor Seyi Makinde and other like-minded political leaders would play a role in bringing about the change.

Oyelade also said the APC should return to its traditional position in opposition, arguing that the party had found governance challenging.

“They have proved that actual governance is quite daunting in the past 12 years or so,” he said.