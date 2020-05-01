Oyo governor slashes salaries of senior govt officials by 50%

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, on Friday, announced a 50 per cent pay cut for all senior government appointees which he said was aimed at mitigating effects of coronavirus on the economy.

This development comes days after the state House of Assembly also had its monthly allocation cut by 30 per cent.

Acknowledging that the state was bound to face difficult times in days ahead, Makinde said his administration would continue to take steps that will ensure that Oyo workers are paid on the 25th of every month.

Speaking at state headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ibadan, in commemoration of this year’s workers’ day, Makinde assured of injection of funds into the state economy to ensure the state remains afloat post COVID-19.

“The next couple of months are going to be difficult ones but we are working hard to mitigate the shocks to our economy.

“Already, we have secured the cooperation of the legislature to take a 30 per cent cut to their monthly allocation while senior government appointees take 50 per cent pay cut. This is because we feel the economic safety of the workforce must be prioritised.

“I give you my word, we will continue to put in the work needed to ensure that Oyo State workers are never paid with ‘Bear with us’ at the end of any month,” Makinde said.

As a way injecting money into the state, Makinde said he approved that N29 billion be spent on the Light up Oyo State project and mandated that the contractor engages local hands and purchases equipment within the state.

“We approved the second phase of the light up Oyo project. It is at least a N29 billion project and we have set up a committee.

“The Secretary to the State Government and two others are to ensure they work with the contractor and see that pole fabrication and others are done locally.

“This is to ensure that certain amount of that money is spent in Oyo State. It is the only way to ensure benefits of enhanced economy get to the street level,” Makinde added.