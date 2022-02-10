Oyo government seals IBEDC Ibadan offices over N400m tax debt

MORE blackout looms as the Oyo State government and the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) are currently at loggerheads over an indebtedness to the tune of millions of naira. IBEDC gave the hint of blackout in a statement that the decision of the Oyo State government to seal its offices over tax debt would have damaging effect on business and service delivery to its customers.

The company added that the impasse would “exacerbate the power challenges and pressure on residents and commercial activities within the state.”

The disagreement between the two was blown open on Wednesday when officials of the Oyo State Bureau of Internal Revenue sealed offices of the IBEDC over tax debt over N400 million.

Among offices sealed were the IBEDC headquarters located on Ring Road, those at Mobil, Oluyole Extension, Dugbe, Ojoo-Iwo Road and Monatan.

The Oyo State government explained that the action became imperative because the IBEDC had accumulated the tax debt of over N400 million in the last two years.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, “The breakdown the debt is harmonised bills, N139,440,000; infrastructure bills N122,590,000; tax audit bills N116,516,111; signage bill N22,000,000. Olatunbosun stated that the IBEDC’s indifference towards the settlement of the bill necessitated the sealing of its major offices in the state.

The statement added that government approached the High Court of Justice in Ibadan to seek an order to seal off the premises of IBEDC because the company had been ignoring bills served on it by the men of the Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue Service for the past two years.

The company had never in any of their communication with the government revenue agency refuted the claim of the figure owed. He maintained that IBEDC never denied to owing accumulated bills, which led the state to seek a legal solution and the High Court of Justice gave the government the warrant to seal off their premises in order to enforce payment.

The impasse gained public attention with IBEDC, alleging that the sudden decision of the Oyo State government to seal its offices was because it disconnected the electricity supply meant for the state secretariat about two weeks ago.

The management of the IBEDC termed the action of the Oyo State government as retaliatory, adding that it was not duly notified before the sealing of offices was done.

The IBEDC said it was surprises that the state government would suddenly “contrive debts labeled as revenue bills and personal income without due notification.”

As contained in a statement signed by its Chief Operating Officer, Mr John Ayodele, IBEDC stated that the Oyo State government, on its part, had accrued a total of N450 million unpaid electricity bills over a period of three years.

Instead of “underhand and arm twisting tactics,” the IBEDC said it expected the state government to clear its debts to the company, rather than sealing off its office.