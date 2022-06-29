Oyo FRSC seeks army’s collaboration to achieve mandate

The Oyo State Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has sought the collaboration of the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, to achieve its mandate in the state.

This was according to the new Sector Commander, Oyo Sector Command, Joshua Adekanye, during his familiarisation visit to the division’s General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major-General Gold Chibuisi, on Tuesday, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Adekanye noted that the command is always ready to reciprocate in any area the Nigerian Army personnel needs its services such as in the procurement of Drivers Licence, vehicle theft recovery, and training of drivers.

“In the area of vehicle theft recovery, the corps has a robust database to track such vehicles at the point of registration.”

He expresses his appreciation to the Nigerian Army for the cordial relationship that exists between them, especially in terms of training and operations and called for continuous collaboration to achieve his mandate in the state.

In his response, Major-General Chibuisi welcomed the sector commander to the state, noting that the Nigerian Army is also prepared to give its support to the corps, adding that it will not relent in sustaining the collaboration that exists between them.

While wishing Adekanye a successful tenure in the state, Major-General Chibuisi called for more strengthened scrutiny of activities of FRSC-approved driving schools and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) to ensure that all drivers on the road are truly certified and competent.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs





Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Oyo FRSC seeks army’s collaboration to achieve mandate

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE