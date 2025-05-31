Oyo Forum urges Makinde not to sign bill amending Obas Council Law

A prominent socio-cultural group, the Oyo Forum, Abuja, has called on Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde to withhold assent to the controversial Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs (Amendment) Bill, 2025, citing concerns that the proposed law could erode centuries-old Yoruba tradition and incite discord across the state.

In a strongly worded press statement signed by Engr. Segun Owolabi and Ambassador Tunde Mustapha, the Forum condemned the provision in the bill that seeks to rotate the chairmanship of the state’s Council of Obas and Chiefs, which has historically been led by the Alaafin of Oyo.

“The amendment seeks to desecrate and destroy our cherished common cultural heritage and value of the Alaafin stool,” the statement read. “The Alaafin institution goes beyond cities and towns in the present Oyo State — it represents the soul of the entire Yoruba race.”

The group warned that tampering with the traditional role of the Alaafin could trigger inter-communal tension and create a rift among traditional rulers and communities in the state. They emphasized that while they are not opposed to the elevation of other monarchs, the attempt to rotate the chairmanship of the Obas Council undermines the historical and cultural foundation of the Oyo Empire.

“This bill, if signed into law, is turning history upside down and forgetting our reputable background. It can potentially lead to long-term crises,” the statement added.

Citing global examples where modern laws are used to preserve, not dilute, cultural heritage, the Forum appealed to Governor Makinde to “tarry a while” and consider the long-term consequences of the bill.

“Your Excellency, without yesterday — the Oyo Empire led by the Alaafin — today would not be a reality. Please protect our heritage so that history will not count us among those who destroyed it,” the statement concluded.

