Oyo FCE provost emerges new MAN president

The Provost of Federal College Education, Special, Oyo, Professor Kamoru Usman, has emerged as the new president of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria(MAN).

Professor Usman, who was declared the new president of the association at the 57th annual general meeting of the association held at Bayero University Kano, recently, succeeded Professor Mamman Musa from Amadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna.

Other new elected executive members of the association included the vice president Dr Muhammad Yushau Awwal; general secretary, Alhaji Jimoh Taylor; assistant secretary, Dr Isah Bala; treasurer, Birgitta Eno Okodugha; financial secretary, Mr Omoyajowo J. Bamidele; publicity secretary and public relations officer, Dr Sadiqyabo and business manager, Taiwo Aliyo.

Also, Dr M.L Kauragini assumed the position of Editor-in-Chief of the association, with Dr (Mrs) Oshin O.O as his deputy, while Alhaji R.A Jimoh and Dr (Mrs) Chika Ugwuanyi emerged as ex-officio members

In his acceptance speech, Professor Usman assured the association and all the stakeholders in the field of Mathematics in the country that his administration would promote the use of Information Communications Technology (ICT) to support the teaching and learning of Mathematics at all levels of education.

He promised to organise more trainings and workshops for Mathematics teachers and create international linkages, to further expose them and learners of Mathematics in the nation.

Professor Usman, was the Editor-in-Chief of the association in the last administration before he assumed the office of the president.

He is a Professor of Mathematics at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a native of Oyo town. He is expected to serve the association for two years.

