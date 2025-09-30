Oyo farmers cry out over invasion, destruction of farms by herdsmen

Some farmers in Ilora, Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State, have cried out over what they described as continued invasion and destruction of their farms by Fulani herdsmen.

One of the incidents which happened recently, captured in a 7-minute footage and made available to the Nigerian Tribune showed Fulani herdsmen having confrontation with farmers after a maize farm was destroyed by the cows being reared by the herdsmen.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on Monday, one of the farmers, who craved anonymity said: Before this recent incident, a farmer was few weeks ago, attacked in his farm, killed and his motorcycle taken away. If you look at the video very well, you will see a man in purple dress, that is there leader and you will see the way he was aiding his subjects to carry out attack on the farmers.”

Asked whether relevant security agencies have been noitified about the incident, he said:”We have reported the matter, but we just felt if we make more noise about it, we believe steps will be taken urgently to address the situation.

“It has been a very long while that this thing is happening and if the situation continues the way it is, farmers will be forced out of the farms because of their safety and avoiding continued loss of farm produce to numerous attacks from these herdsmen.

“We appeal to government to please come to our rescue by acting accordingly in order to check the nefarious activities of these herdsmen as they remain threat to food security in Oyo State and some other places across the country,” he said.