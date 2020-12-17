Oyo energy ministry seeks collaboration from engineers

The Oyo State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has called on professional engineers in the state to work with the ministry to further develop the energy sector and boost the state’s economy.

The state Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Temilolu Seun Asamu, made the call on Thursday, urging professional engineers in Oyo State to collaborate with his ministry to develop the energy and mineral resource sectors to boost socio-economic activities of the people in the state.

Asamu made the call when he played host to the executives of Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan branch, led by its chairman, Dr W. O Ajagbe.

According to the commissioner, the task of moving Oyo State forward is a joint effort as government alone cannot do it without the support of relevant agencies and professional bodies.

He appreciated the NSE for the visit and its efforts to incorporate professional engineers in the task of energy and mineral resources development.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the delegation, Dr W O Ajagbe commended the Oyo State government for creating the ministry, noting that energy development would engineer rapid economic growth and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Asamu has also described the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as a performer that has impacted positively on the masses by promoting rapid development in the state.

He gave the commendation while receiving an award conferred on him by a nongovernmental organisation; Advocacy for Peace and Value Reorientation at the Government Secretariat Agodi Ibadan, adding that he is a partner in progress with the governor on the four-point agenda of the Makinde-led administration.

He noted that Oyo State had witnessed rapid development in the last one and half years of the present government in office and thanked the organisation for presenting him the award which he said will spur him to do better in serving the people of Oyo State.

The executive director of Advocacy for Peace and Value Reorientation, Abraham Abubakar Oyibo, said the commissioner was given the award after he satisfied the assessment standard of the organisation describing him as one of the performing politicians who will be remembered by the people even after leaving office.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE