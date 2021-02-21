Oyo dispels rumours over attack on cows in Ibadan

Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Ngozi Onadeko, has said that the attack on some cows at Alafara community at Ologuneru area in Ibadan is in no way linked with the clash between Yoruba and Fulani ethnic tribes.

Onadeko said this, on Saturday night, in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi.

Tribune Online learnt that 25 cows were fired at and killed, while two herdsmen were injured after unknown persons invaded a cow settlement at Alafara community in the early hours of the day.

Prior to the attack, a credible source told Tribune Online that the herdsmen had been approached earlier by some people, who asked them to leave the community with their cows, in order to avoid a clash.

The injured herdsmen were said to have been taken to a hospital where they are responding to treatment as at the time of filing this report.

The state police boss had reportedly visited the injured men, assuring them and their lawyer that justice would be done on the attack.

Also, the Executive Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security, CP Sunday Odukoya, went to the scene of the incident, and also paid a sympathy visit to the injured men.

In his statement, the PPRO said that the police got information from a good-spirited member of the public that some suspected person(s) had invaded a cow settlement at Alafara community, shooting at some cows at about 7:20 a.m.

Fadeyi stated: “The Commissioner of Police wishes to further state that immediately the incident happened, police teams were drafted to the area to ascertain the immediate and remote cause of the incident.

“Investigation into the incident has been ordered immediately, while the police are on the trail of the perpetrators(s) of the dastardly act.

“Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police says it is worthy of note that the incident has nothing to do with Fulani/Yoruba clash, and implores the people of Oyo State and the general public to disregard any insinuations from any quarters.”

He said that the police commissioner warned that the relative peace being enjoyed by residents of the state should not be disrupted in any way by disgruntled elements.

Onadeko also reiterated the commitment of the officers and men of the Command to continue to protect lives and property, while she solicited constant and credible information from the members of the public, to enable the police serve them better.

It was learnt that the case had been transferred from Eleyele Division to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan, for further investigations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

100 Nigerians Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Seven Days

Last week, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week shows there is a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week…Oyo dispels rumours over attack on cows in Ibadan

Oyo dispels rumours over attack on cows in Ibadan