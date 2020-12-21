Oyo deputy governor, Ajero, Aseyin, Tope Alabi, others grace APN Carol Service

In a colorful event which looked more like the Grand Opening of the newly registered American Polytechnic of Nigeria (APN), the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, the Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti, Oba Joseph Adebayo Adewole, the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abd-Ganiy Adekunle Salau, popular gospel singer, Evangelist Tope Alabi, Actress Rose Odika and many other dignitaries were all present at the Christmas Carol Service of the said institution.

The event which took place at the APN Mini campus along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Tollgate Ibadan, also had in attendance the Olohan of Erijiyan-Ekiti, Oba Omosebi Adegoroye Agunsoye, Revrd. Ademola Folakanmi, Alado of Ado Awaye, the hosts and founder of the institution and his wife, Dr. Dare Akande and Barr. Nay’marie Akande and several others.

Dr. Akande in his opening remarks gave a brief history about the institution and talked about how he identified the vast knowledge gap as one of the major problems facing the continent of Africa – which, according to him, made African youths so vulnerable.

He said: “Given the recent industrial revolution, I agree with the general notion that the future is now and the simplest way to name a future is to make yourself. There is a little margin of error in the life of many Nigerian and African children who are left behind in every aspect of the economic progress.

“This concern has informed the urgency about equipping Nigeria young adults with current knowledge to solve social-economic problems in this era of fast-paced technological advancement. This institution is the first in Africa with registered entity in the State of Illinois, Chicago, USA. And it leverages on state-of-the-art technology to deliver knowledge in accordance with the promise of the 21st century.

“An average student of this institution enjoys the agile delivery of curriculum that is case-based in a particular format to level-set with global best practices and current job market demand.”

He thanked everyone for joining the institution in the celebration of Christmas, and for their supports for the institution thus far.

Oyo State deputy governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan while giving his keynote address at the event said: “Dr. Dare, You may not know what you’ve done for the people of Oyo State, this a great one and your own contribution to the development of the state.

“And as you all know, the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde places more importance on education.”

He, however assured the founder of the maximum support of the Oyo State Government.

Evangelist Tope Alabi who was the guest artiste at the event led other gospel song ministers as they trilled the guests with several Christmas songs.

However, in observation and taking seriously the COVID-19 precautionary measures, provision was made for hand sanitizers and face masks for participants. There was also a stand for free medical checkups for guests.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue… | carol service | carol service | carol service