Oyo deputy gov calls for unity ahead 2027 elections

Oyo State Deputy Governor, Barr. Adebayo Lawal, on Sunday, called for unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Lawal made the call at the grand Eid-el-Adha celebration at his country home in Kishi, which brought together prominent Oke-Ogun stakeholders, PDP leaders, and members from the zone.

The event, which was also organised to celebrate Governor Seyi Makinde’s impactful leadership over the last six years, drew a massive turnout from the ten local government areas in Oke-Ogun.

It should be recalled that the Deputy Governor was on Saturday heartily received by residents, who affectionately chanted “Seyi Bayo, Baba Deputy” and expressed appreciation for his contributions to the development of Oke-Ogun and Oyo State at large.

The atmosphere was electric, filled with smiles, cheers, and excitement, showcasing the crowd’s love and enthusiasm.

Among those present at the occasion were Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi; Chief Jacob Adetoro; Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha; Barr. Sarafadeen Onijo; Chief Isaac Koleoso; and PDP senatorial chairman, Hon. Yusuf.

Others were Commissioner Hon. Niyi Adebisi; Professor Soliu Adelabu; Chief Rafiu Adekunle; Hon. Waheed Oluwakemi; Chief Abdul Lateef Salami; Mama Arewa; Hon. Siju Lawal; local government chairmen, councillors, and a host of others.

While addressing the gathering, the Deputy Governor stated that the occasion was not only to celebrate with his people but also to express gratitude to God for the Makinde administration.

He thanked attendees for their presence, noting that the PDP is growing stronger in the zone.

Barr. Lawal, who also expressed appreciation to Governor Seyi Makinde for the opportunity to serve as his deputy, however, called for unity across local governments to ensure the party’s success ahead of the 2027 election.

“I welcome you all to Kishi for this Eid-el-Adha celebration, and I pray that God grants you a safe return journey. I also pray that the Igboho/Igbope road will be attended to soon. Let us reap the benefits of our party’s governance, which spans 33 local governments,” he said.

Earlier, stakeholders, including Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, commended Governor Makinde’s leadership and the Deputy Governor’s loyalty.

They praised the Governor’s recruitment exercise, infrastructure development, education, health, and trade initiatives, assuring that the PDP will remain strong and united in the zone under the leadership of Governor Makinde ahead of the 2027 election.

