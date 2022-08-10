Oyo CP visits area commands, kickstarts security awareness

In a bid to confront emerging security concerns in Oyo State, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Williams, has said that the police command is determined to take the fight to the criminals through intelligence, stop-and-search, technology-assisted surveillance, joint patrols across highways as well as town and state boundaries.

CP Williams said this on Tuesday as he began a security awareness tour across 10 police area commands in the state with a visit to the Oyo and Ogbomoso.

The awareness tour, the police commissioner said was being carried out to curtail the rising trends of crime and criminality in the state, with support from local hunters, vigilantes and inter-agency intelligence sharing.

In a statement by the police spokesman in the state, Adewale Osifeso, it was said that the tour was strategically designed for strategic communication and improved access to feedback from its communal partners.

At the two area commands, CP Williams spoke to stakeholders on the efforts being made to put in check the activities of the criminals.

In Ogbomoso, the police commissioner was received by the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, during which the monarch expressed security concerns but assured CP Williams of his cooperation with the command in its various security interventions.

