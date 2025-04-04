Oyo CP, stakeholders strategise on effective community policing  

Oyo State Commissioner of Police (CP), Johnson Adenola, and relevant stakeholders have strategised on effective policing.

This was the resolution reached at a strategic stakeholders’ forum with the theme Inclusive Policing: A Panacea to Improved Security and Economic Growth in Oyo State,”as part of the ongoing maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Week celebrations at the Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

The Forum is a renewed commitment by the Nigeria Police Force to deepen community engagement and enhance public safety.

The meeting according to CP Adenola, aimed to deepen synergy, collaboration and cooperation with members of the public with a view to exploring new approach to building sustainable relationship with non state actors on security.

In his opening address, the Police boss emphasized the significance of the occasion, noting that the Nigeria Police Week was officially declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation Night held in Abuja on April 15, 2024.

According to the Commissioner, the annual Police Week, celebrated every first week of April, and the National Police Day, observed on April 7, were established to honor the dedication and sacrifice of police personnel across the nation.

Westernmirror.com.ng reports that personnel of the state Police Command also embarked on a day medical outreach at Adelabu 1 Shopping Centre in Challenge, Ibadan, where over 230 citizens received free medical checks, and sanitation exercises also conducted across key markets in Ibadan, such as Oritamerin, Oje, and Beere.

In his words, “As part of the celebration here in Oyo State, we have organized several activities to connect with the public and give back to the communities we serve.

“These initiatives include a medical outreach at Adelabu 1 Shopping Centre in Challenge, Ibadan, where over 230 citizens received free medical and sanitation exercises conducted across key markets in Ibadan, such as Oritamerin, Oje, and Beere.

“These events aim to foster community partnerships, raise security awareness, and allow citizens to interact directly with police officers.

“This approach enables us to better understand the concerns of our communities and develop more effective strategies for maintaining peace and order.”

The Command has also scheduled a Walkathon on Saturday, April 5, to further reinforce the spirit of collaboration between law enforcement and the public.

Highlighting the importance of the stakeholders forum, the Commissioner noted that the chosen theme underlines the evolving nature of modern policing and the urgent need for inclusivity in law enforcement strategies.

“We are especially honored to have retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Fimihan Adeoye (rtd.), join us today. His insights will greatly enrich our discussion on inclusive policing,” the Commissioner said.

CP Adenola reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to building trust, cooperation, and mutual understanding with the all communities across the state.

“We are committed to a policing framework that listens, responds, and protects, regardless of background or status. This is how we ensure sustainable security and deepen economic growth in our dear state,” the Police boss concluded.