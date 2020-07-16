Oyo CP seeks youths’ cooperation to stem criminalities

Oyo State commissioner of police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has sought the cooperation of youths groups to stem youth-related crimes and criminalities in the state.

Olukolu made these remarks when the leadership of the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Oyo State chapter, paid him a courtesy visit at state police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Noting the prevalence of youths partaking in armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, killings, Enwonwu, however, warned that anyone caught in criminal acts, whether young or old, will be duly prosecuted.

He stressed that the law was no respecter of age or gender, warning that even minors caught in criminalities will be sent to juvenile homes.

Pointing to annual celebration by some cult groups across the South West, the commissioner of police advised the youth to shun such vices, warning that anyone caught may not have a second chance to reconsider his or her action.

In his address, Chairman, Nigerian Youth Congress NYC, Oyo State, Mr Abdulfatai Adeyemi, charged the police and other security agencies to remain upright in their task.

Adeyemi particularly admonished the Oyo Commissioner of police to remain undaunted in efforts to curtail rape, murder, theft and other criminalities in the state.

He assured of the readiness of youths of Oyo State to complement security agencies in their efforts to curtail crime and criminalities in the state.

