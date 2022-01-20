Oyo CP decorates Area Commanders, PPRO, others with new ranks

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko, has enjoined newly promoted police officers to be alive to their duties, impact positively on others and put in more efforts to their jobs in ensuring security.

Onadeko gave the admonition on Thursday at the decoration ceremony of the newly promoted officers held at the command headquarters at Eleyele, Ibadan.

Expressing joy that her Command got two Deputy Commissioners of Police, two Assistant Commissioners, Chief Superintendent of Police and Superintendents, including the command’s spokesman, the state police boss thanked the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission for finding them worthy of the promotions.

Those decorated included the Area Commander, Iyaganku, DCP Sunday Oke, who recently received an award from the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and his counterpart in Ogbomoso, DCP Yemi Oyeniyi.

Others were CSPs Olutoyin Enisenyin Jonathan John who became Assistant Commissioners of Police, and Idowu Fapojuwo who is now a Chief Superintendent of Police.

Also significant was the decoration of the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, with his new rank as a Superintendent of Police, in addition to 19 others.

