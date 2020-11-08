Oyo COVID-19 task force threatens to shut down erring schools, religious centres

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has discovered a COVID-19 case in a tertiary institution in the state. Subsequently, the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the Task Force has immediately ordered a lock-in of the affected tertiary institution to keep staff, students and the general public safe.

The task force, in a statement on Saturday, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, further declared its readiness to shut down any institution, religious centre or workplace that violates the rules on the use of closed space settings, whether at schools, religious or social settings, adding that the general public is equally advised to remain vigilant.

It has also directed the management of schools, workplaces and religious centres to ensure strict compliance with established protocols aimed at curtailing the disease.

The EOC has also kickstarted contact tracing, while subjecting every possible contact to necessary surveillance, the statement added.

“The government of Oyo State wishes to draw the attention of the general public to the recent resurgence of cases of coronavirus in the state.

“Many of these cases were discovered in closed space settings such as offices and other workplaces.

“A reported case within a tertiary educational institution had also resulted in more cases being discovered through contact tracing.

“The state government has taken appropriate steps to lockin the institution to prevent further spread and put in place other preventive measures.

“Contact tracing has been intensified and the Emergency Operations Centre is working with the institution concerned to ensure that all students and staff of the institution are safe and well,” the statement read.

It added that there is no need to panic, as according to the statement, all necessary protocols needed for effective management and psychosocial support have been instituted.

The statement added that “Oyo State, as a responsive and responsible government, wishes to admonish all residents to ensure due compliance with the directives and all COVID-19 prevention protocols as earlier stipulated, to enable a successful limitation of virus transmission.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE