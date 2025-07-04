Oyo: Court jails tricyclist for assaulting Police traffic officer

An Oyo State Magistrate Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, has convicted and sentenced 25-year-old Ganiyu Jamal Babatunde, a tricycle operator, to prison for assaulting Police traffic officer Damilare Ajibike while on duty.

The assault occurred on June 22, at about 5:30 pm, when Police traffic officer Ajibike and his colleagues, attached to the Felele Police Divisional Headquarters, were on duty in the Idi-odo area of Felele.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that they observed a tricycle, parked in front of a bank, picking up passengers, which posed a security threat to the banking facility and obstructed traffic.

Despite signalling to the operator to move away from the spot, he refused to comply, and in an attempt to arrest him, the tricyclist reportedly resisted the traffic team and struck the officer with a plank, causing significant injury and bleeding.

The Magistrate found Babatunde guilty of violating Section 356 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol II, Laws of Oyo State Nigeria 2000, and Section 7(1) of the Road Traffic Laws of Oyo State Nigeria 2004, and thereby sentenced him to a year in jail.

Commenting on the judgment, the Command’s spokesman, CSP Adewale Osifeso, assured the public that restoring and maintaining public confidence in law enforcement personnel remains a top priority.

The PPRO also said that an internal inquiry into the conduct of Traffic Warden Isiaka Michael, who was captured on video assaulting Mr. Babatunde during the arrest, is nearing completion.

“The command encourages citizens to report any concerns regarding police conduct and values the active participation of the media in addressing such matters,” he stated.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring that all officers operate with respect, professionalism, and accountability, and to continually work diligently to enhance the relationship between the police and the communities they serve.