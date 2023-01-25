Oyo Commissioner urges Estate surveyors to work together to avert building collapse

The Oyo state commissioner for land and housing, Mr. Olusegun Olayiwola, has urged Estate surveyors to work with the government to avert building collapse in the state.

He lamented that we now have a building collapse in Oyo state, adding that Estate surveyors should work with the Oyo state government to improve urban development in the state.

Olayiwola said the Oyo state government, in its commitment to improving urban development, constructed 5 Government Reserve Areas, GRA. At the same time, he added that the Oyo state government has promised to construct 20 more GRA in the state if elected for the second term.

He said this during the inauguration ceremony of the 2022/2024 executives of the Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, NIESV, Oyo state chapter, held at Pentorise Event Center, Bodija, Ibadan on Wednesday.

The commissioner further added that the state government plans to construct a town hall where the state will have the second central business district.

Also speaking, the chairman of All Professional Bodies of Nigeria, APBN, Oyo state chapter, and Guest speaker at the event, Dr. Kolawole Lawal, explained ways urban services delivery in Nigeria can be improved.

Speaking on the topic “ Urban Services delivery and management system in Nigeria, “ he noted that the governance system in Nigeria would drive management and infrastructure provision.

He lamented that corruption had led to the reduction of quality services in urban and regional planning, adding that if there is an adequate infrastructure in the country, there is a need to look into the governance system to deliver quality service to the people.

While he added that government should be transparent in their projects in such a way that citizens will be able to monitor projects such as road construction.

Delivering his inaugural speech, the newly inaugurated chairman of the Institution, ESV Adebayo Emmanuel, appreciated members of the Institution for their support. At the same time, he promised to fulfill promises made during the electioneering period.





He, however, added that his administration will never leave any stone unturned in public advocacy, professional/Research development, Rejuvenation of the head of practice, and membership welfare.