Oyo commissioner rejects APC overtures, reaffirms loyalty to Makinde

Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, has rejected alleged moves by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to woo him into the party, declaring his continued loyalty to the political camp of Governor Seyi Makinde and the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).

Oyelade disclosed that the Director-General of the APC Governorship Campaign Council, Hon. Yemi Aderibigbe, alongside two other party members, Sina Alabi and Sola Ogunbode, contacted him by telephone last Thursday evening to request a meeting for what he described as an urgent discussion.

The commissioner, however, said he had no intention of meeting the opposition figures if the purpose was to persuade him to defect.

In a statement, Oyelade said although he respected the individuals and their political affiliations, he considered it necessary to discourage them from believing they could win him over.

He said the APC members should not be encouraged by what he described as their recent successes in attracting some politicians into their fold.

“Apparently bolstered by their ‘successes’ in sucking a few politicians to their fold, they should have known that this attempt will be a long shot,” he said.

Oyelade reaffirmed his commitment to the political alliance involving Makinde and APM governorship candidate, Bimbo Adekanmbi, insisting that members of the group could not be influenced through financial inducements or intimidation.

“We in the Seyi Makinde/Adekanmbi political group are not up for grabs and will not be enticed or intimidated by financial inducement,” he declared.

Explaining his position, the commissioner said his loyalty was based on his belief in the administration’s approach to governance and management of public resources.

According to him, members of the state cabinet and several political appointees worked for two years without official vehicles and other associated privileges because they believed in how Makinde was managing the state’s resources.

“It is all about service and spartan but effective governance,” he said.

He added that the experience had strengthened his conviction that political commitment should be driven by service rather than personal benefits.

Oyelade also cautioned the opposition against assuming that every political challenge could be resolved with money, warning that such an approach could ultimately affect the welfare of the masses.

He said the belief that everyone had a price could undermine public interest and responsible governance.

The commissioner consequently ruled out any meeting with the APC representatives unless it was intended to persuade them to join the political camp supporting Makinde and Adekanmbi.

“It is with this mindset that I publicly decline any meeting with the opposition unless the sole objective is to join the Seyi Makinde/Bimbo Adekanmbi winning team,” he said.