Oyo commissioner pledges support for fast-rising artist, Snoweezy

The Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Honourable Seun Fakorede, has pledged support for a fast-rising hip hop artist, Aderinoye Taiwo Hassan.

The commissioner made the pledge when Snoweezy visited him in Ibadan, on Thursday.

The visit which is part of the efforts aimed at promoting and supporting the youths in the state was applauded by the young commissioner.

Snoweezy who stormed the Ministry of Youth and Sports with his team felt glad for the warm reception received.

He commended the commissioner for his effort to reach out to people in the nooks and crannies of the state via his office.

Snoweezy said, “It is a great pleasure for me today meeting with someone whom I have heard about his good work and contributions to the state, embracing the youth.”

Snoweezy who professed his love for Fakorede added that he should continue the good work to putting the youth in the system and ensuring that the youths reach the limelight.

Fakorede described Snoweezy as a brand he’s ready to support anytime any day.

According to him, “the promotion of youths is one of the duties my ministry and as a youth, I am passionate about everything that concerns us. So, it is incumbent on me to support them irrespective of where they belong.

“My brother Snoweezy is talented and I see him as one of the youths who dream big and aspire for great things. I am glad we met today and I can assure you that you have my support always.”

