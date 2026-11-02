Politics

Oyo Commissioner for budget, economic planning resigns

Busola Oworu
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The Oyo State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Ayobami Oluwaseun Ojo, has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Ojo’s resignation was conveyed in a letter dated Monday, November 2, 2026, addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

In the letter, the commissioner expressed appreciation to Makinde for the opportunity to serve in his administration and contribute to the development of the state.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation for the opportunity to serve our dear state,” he said.

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Although the commissioner did not provide further details about his decision in the portion of the resignation letter made available, his departure marks another development within the Makinde administration.

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