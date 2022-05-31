Oyo commences new C of O scheme, prescribes new fees for residential, commercial, agric landowners

A new Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) scheme tagged, “C of O Redefined”, commences in Oyo State on Wednesday, bringing an end to the previous scheme launched in 2020 named “C of O redefined”.

The new scheme, launched by State Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Olayiwola Olusegun, at State Secretariat, Ibadan, prescribes various fees for residential, industrial land-owners, residential, commercial, and agricultural landowners.

He, however, maintained that upon payment of prescribed fees, applicants will get their C of O within 60 days.

As reeled out by Olayiwola, getting C of O for a residential range between N150,000 and N220,000; residential/commercial cost N400,000; commercial landowners will have to pay between N250,000 and N550,000; while agricultural landowners between N200,000 and N750,000.

He added that the new scheme was aimed at improving land administration and improve revenue generation in the state.

Asked about the complaints that bedevilled the last scheme, Olayiwola said the state government identified that the major challenge was the involvement of middlemen.





He added that the state did not issue some C of O due to coordinate errors on surveys submitted by some applicants.

Notwithstanding the challenge, Olayiwola said out of a total of 6,779 C of O applications received since 2020, the state government issued C of O to 4,804 applicants.

He added that prospective applicants are expected to produce the following documents: Application Form at N10,000.00, Passport Photograph (1), original Land Agreement, registered Survey Plan verified by Surveyor General office(N5,000.00,) Certificate of Incorporation of the company (if Commercial), Photograph of the subject property (if developed).

Olayiwola said: “Today, the Ministry of Lands, Housing & Urban Development (MLH&UD) on behalf of Oyo State Government (OYSG) launch a new Certificate of Occupancy Scheme called C of O Redefined and this is borne out of His Excellency’s passion to make Certificate of Occupancy accessible and affordable to all land users.

“In 2020, the State Government through the Ministry of Lands, Housing & Urban Development launched the Oyo Home Owner’s Charter (OYHOC) scheme which served as an opportunity for Prospective Home Owners to obtain their Certificate of Occupancy at an affordable price.

“While the OYHOC scheme was ongoing, the Ministry got feedback from members of the public that other land users should also be considered. That is why the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde approved and directed that all land users should be considered, hence, the birth of C-of-O Redefined, which the Ministry is launching today.

“The C of O Redefined will give opportunity for industrial landowners, residential, commercial, and agricultural landowners to apply and have their Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) within 60 days and at an affordable price.

“His Excellency has approved the following fees under this new scheme and it is our sincere hope that members of the public will make use of this opportunity.

“Between 2020 and now, a total number of 6,779 Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) applications was received under the HOC scheme apart from Conventional C of O and 4,804 of these applications have been processed and issued with certificates, this is an appreciable increase to Certificate of Occupancy issued during the last administration. With C of O Redefined, we hope to achieve more than we have done with OYHOC.

“The Ministry is aware that some property owners who applied for C of O are yet to be issued the same, this is due to several reasons but majorly it borders on coordinate errors and survey issues which the ministry is looking at resolving.

“In order to apply for C of O Redefined, property owners should produce the following documents: Application Form at N10,000.00; Passport Photograph (1), original Land Agreement, registered Survey Plan verified by Surveyor General office N5,000.00, Certificate of Incorporation of the company (if Commercial), Photograph of the subject property (if developed).

“It is important to state that some properties that fall within Government Acquisition, stream set back, Circular Road, High Tension Cable, Rail Line Corridors, etc are not entitled to Certificate of Occupancy and as such are not going to be issued with any.

“However, applications will commence tomorrow, June 1, 2022. We are calling on all property owners to seize this opportunity and enjoy all the benefits of C of Redefined.”

