College of Hygiene and Health Technology Iseyin on Thursday matriculated 300 new students for the 2022/2023 academic session.

The College, through the Proprietor, Mr Owoseni Adewale while speaking with journalists at the event, congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on his inauguration as a second-term governor.

He said the institution which has been duly registered with the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology as well as the National Commission For Colleges of Education (NCCE), will work with the State government to achieve its goals of eradicating poverty through standard and affordable education.

Owoseni posited that the free education programme of the Makinde administration has helped propel the rate of school-going teenagers and gradually erased the negative impacts of illiteracy and underdevelopment.

He said further that the institution has a special scholarship programme for brilliant but indigent students and would assist the students to follow their chosen career lines after their academic endeavours.

“We are happy that His Excellency, Mr Seyi Makinde, who has shown immense love for educational development in Oyo State in his first term in office has been sworn in for a second term, this is a pointer to the fact that the burning fire of educational growth in the State will continue.

“For us at The College of Hygiene and Health Technology, Iseyin, it is our joy that the State’s policies on education are at par with the primary goals with which we established the two colleges, which is to give education to the children of the poor and the wealthy to achieve zero poverty and a State where peace and prosperity will engender commercial growth.”

He called on the people of Oke-Ogun and Oyo State to make good use of the opportunity that the two institutions presented to them, so as to have an education that is affordable and close to their doorsteps.

The Institution which has an affiliation with the College of Health of Science, Ijero Ekiti promised to give necessary support to the students to achieve their academic goals.

The Provost of the College of Health Science, Ijero Ekiti, Dr. (Mrs) Cecilia Adebayo who was represented by the Director Affiliate Programmes, Dr. (Mrs) Osatuberu Modupe assured the students that the institution has come to stay as all needed official requirements have been done.

“Be assured of our support, we are here to give you the moral shoulders to rest on, it is well with you,” she told the matriculating students.

Among the programmes at the event was entertainment whereby students of the institution showcased their talents in poetry chants and choreography.





