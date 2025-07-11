Oyo college embarks on indefinite strike over delayed salary

Staff of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH), Igboora, have embarked on an indefinite strike over the persistent issue of fractional and delayed salary.

The strike is premeditated on the alleged inability of the management of the institution to enable full salary payments.

The aggrieved staff in a statement signed by the leadership of the various workers’ unions in the institution—under the auspices of OYSCATECH-JAC—comprising ASUP, SSANIP, and NASU, Comrade Tajudeen Adeyemo.

Chairman, NASUP, Comrade Oyediran, and S.O.Tiamiyu M.B., Chairman, ASUP resolved to embark on an industry action after a series of correspondences and appeals by the Joint Action Committee (JAC, Igboora and JAC Oyo State) to the Management of the institution yielded no positive result.

They expressed concern over the recurrent delay and fractional payment of salaries, despite the fact that the State Government had increased the institution’s monthly subvention by 25% since January 2025.

Additionally, other internally generated revenue sources of the institution have been reviewed upward and approved by the government for the sustainability of the institution.

To further support funding, school fees for new intakes have been increased by 100% for the current academic session, yet the financial welfare of staff remains unchanged.

The statement read in part, “We, the undersigned, passionately appeal to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, to kindly rescue us from this dire and demoralising financial situation, which has persisted due to the Management’s continued failure to pay salaries and allowances as and when due.

“Over the past months, staff members have repeatedly resorted to work boycotts whenever salaries and allowances were not fully paid.

“For example, in May 2025, when only a fraction of staff salaries were paid, we embarked on a three-day strike after Management failed to pay the balance despite our pleas.”

“Management has continued to claim that the 25% increase in subvention—approved to reflect the new national minimum wage since January 2025—is insufficient to sustain full salary payments, even when augmented with internally generated revenue.

“The final straw was the release of an official memo by Management, ahead of June salary payments, stating its inability to pay salaries in full.

“In response, all three unions convened congress meetings, and staff members unanimously rejected Management’s position.

“Despite our continued appeals, June salaries were not only delayed but also paid in fractions, leading to the current industrial action that commenced on 1st July 2025.

“As of today, no progress has been made, and Management insists there is no available fund to complete the payments.

“We are increasingly worried that the same fate awaits us as the 25th day of the month—the expected payday for July salaries—approaches. In addition to salary issues, there is a growing backlog of unpaid allowances, promotion arrears, and other entitlements.

“It is disheartening that, among all the tertiary institutions in Oyo State, it is only the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, that has consistently faced this challenge.

“Therefore, the entire staff of the institution is calling on and appealing to the Oyo State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde, to urgently intervene and come to the aid of the institution. We request a further upward review of the monthly subvention to the college to ease the hardship and improve the poor condition of service currently faced by staff.”

When contacted on the matter, the Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Opeyemi Olawore said, “I can hear you well. I will call back”.

Also, a text message for his reaction to the development was sent to his mobile number but no response as at the time of filing the report.