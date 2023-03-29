Wale Akinselure

A total of 645 graduands will be awarded diplomas, certificates and prizes at the 90th Founder’s Day and Convocation ceremony of the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Ibadan, on Saturday.

Acting Provost of the institution, Mrs Oluyemisi Oyewo disclosed this at a press conference held at the institution as part of events of the celebration.

Oyewo said the convocation covered the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 graduands of the institution, with Governor Seyi Makinde, who is a visitor to the institution, expected to attend.

Saturday’s ceremony is to be preceded by Professor Kayode Osungbade of the University of Ibadan delivering the convocation lecture titled: “Sustaining Qualitative Health Service Delivery amid Brain Drain syndrome in Nigeria,” on Thursday.

Giving her remarks, the chairman of the governing council, Dr Aaron Ogundiwin said the institution yearned for an upgrade to a Higher National Diploma (HND) awarding institution.

He said the institution is positive that the visitor to the institution, Governor Seyi Makinde will see to the upgrade to an HND awarding institution as well as provide it with more funding.

Other events heralding the convocation ceremony include Alumni Day/Homecoming, health rally, medical mission, sports competitions, symposium, talent hunt, cultural activities, award ceremony, and Jumat.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor





The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…

Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…