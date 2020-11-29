Oyo collaborates with FG to on rural electrification

The Oyo State Government has entered into a collaboration with the Federal Government to electrify rural communities within the state as part of efforts to engender growth and development by boosting economic activities in such communities with power supply.

The state Commissioner for Energy and Mineral resources, Barrister Temilolu Seun Ashamu, made this known at the weekend while speaking at Budo Are community in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of the state where a community was energised by Oyo State in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency.

Barrister Ashamu expressed the readiness of Oyo State government to electrify rural communities within the state for rapid economic growth and development, adding that this will go a long way in boosting economic activities of rural communities as it will further create job opportunities to artisans and petty traders.

He enjoined people in the community to take proper care of the facilities so that power supply will not be truncated, adding that rural electrification forms part of the four cardinal programmes of the Engr. Seyi Makinde-led administration in the state.

According to him, the present administration in Oyo State will continue to embark on programmes and projects that would alleviate the suffering of the populace, especially in the rural areas.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency, Engr. Ahmed Salihijo Ahamed said 12 communities will be energised and 19000 solar home systems (SHS) will be deployed across the country to boost economic activities of rural people,

He commended the Oyo State Government for its collaboration with the Federal Government to ensure that the electrification of rural communities takes off successfully in the state.

Also, Barrister Ashamu has reiterated the Oyo State Government’s commitment to prioritise youth empowerment in the state and will continue to put them on a path of financial independence to ensure they can stand on their own and contribute meaningfully to the development of the state.

He made this known while speaking at an ongoing training workshop organised for youths by Federal Government in collaboration with Momas Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL) where 15 youths from Oyo State sponsored by the Oyo State Government were participants.

According to him, the sponsorship of the youth is in furtherance of government’s campaign promises to assist youths in the state by reducing the rate of unemployment and alleviating the suffering it has caused for many youths.

He urged youths to cooperate with the state government in its efforts to make life better for the entire citizenry, noting that the training workshop for metre technicians will help to address the problems of estimated billing in the state.

