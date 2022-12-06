Oyo CJ signs into law Practice Direction for Small Claims Court

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola has signed into law the Practice Direction for the Small Claims Court (SSC) for operations in the Oyo State judiciary.

Justice Abimbola signed into law the Practice Direction for the Small Claims Court by virtue of Section 274 of the 1999 constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria and section 3 of Magistrate Court Law ‘CAP 82 VOL 3 Laws of Oyo State.

The committee was earlier inaugurated to see to the modalities of the takeoff and mandated to within 14 days, summit their reports

Justice Abimbola had earlier inaugurated a committee for the establishment of the Small Claims Court (SSC) in the Oyo State Judiciary, to resolve liquidated debt disputes of five million naira and below while providing stakeholders with an accessible, inexpensive and speedy resolution platform for simple and liquidated financial disputes.

The proposed SSC, which is part of the Oyo State Judiciary reform agenda for effective and efficient administration of justice in the state is focused on the reduction of time for dispute resolution as well as improvement if transparency in the administration of justice.

Speaking on the importance of the SSC, Justice Abimbola stated that the court is designed to dispense with matters within 30 days and judgement within 14 days of conclusion of hearing, adding that the entire proceedings from filing to judgement shall not exceed 60 days.

According to him, “the advantages of the court are that it has jurisdiction to entertain simple and liquidated debt recovery claims not exceeding five million naira and counter claim not exceeding ten million naira, it is time and cost saving, there is quick and efficient resolution of disputes within 60 days of filing, there is limited adjournment due to fast track proceedings and self representation is encouraged as litigants so not need lawyers to represent them in court.”





The Small Claims Court committee comprises Justice O.S. Adeyemi, Mrs Ogunrin (DCR probate) who is the secretary, Mrs AA Lawore-Akinyele(DCR Magistrate Matters), Mr Adisa(DCR II), Mrs Ebeloku-Mustapha (DCR II), Mr S.H. Adebisi (DCR II), Ms Suliat Salawudeen (Acting Director, Oyo State Multi-Door Court house).

They tendered their report to the Chief Judge on Monday, December 5, 2022 and it has been signed into law.