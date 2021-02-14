Oyo CJ appointed president of Scout Council

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta L. Abimbola was at the weekend appointed as the president of the Oyo State Scout Council, The Scout Association of Nigeria, making him the first chief judge in the state to get the appointment in line with the Constitution of the Scout Council.

Justice Abimbola’s investiture ceremony which held at the Conference Room of the High Court Complex, Ring Road in Ibadan, was witnessed by high ranking officers of the judiciary; judges, magistrates, representative of the Judicial council and leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) as well as principal officers of the Scout Council.

Speaking during his investiture, Justice Abimbola stated that he finds relevance in all what the scout stands for, adding that scouting is an opportunity to impact young ones for a greater tomorrow and ensure a better Nigeria.

“I wish to say that Ibadan is the citadel of scouting; from Western Region when Nigeria started and we shall continue to contribute our best to the cause of humanity and uphold the tenets of the Scout Council,” he said.

Justice Abimbola reiterated his commitment to work in synergy with his brother scouts to ensure the council moves higher, asking for the cooperation of principal officers as well as guidance from other scout executives in pushing the council forward.

The chief judge vowed to use his position to further the cause of the Scout Association, impact younger ones through mentoring and offer positive service that will impact lives and create a better society.

Also speaking, the Chief Commissioner, The Scout Association of Nigeria, Dave Awunah, represented by the State Commissioner, Arc. Ayo Ojebode, stated that the purpose of the scout is to contribute to the education of young people through value-based system to help create a better world.

He added that the purpose of the Scout Association is to play a constructive role of mentoring and create positive impacts in the society by providing necessary service and ultimately creating a better world.

