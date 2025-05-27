Oyo chieftaincy bill: Ogbomoso group sues for calm among royal houses

The Ogbomoso Torch Bearers, a respected socio-cultural group in Ogbomoso, have urged the Mogaji of the Soun Royal House, the princes of the Olugbon family, and other relevant parties to put an end to the ongoing public disputes and sheathe their swords for the sake of peace, unity, and the overall advancement of the communities in the region over Oyo chieftaincy bill.

In a statement signed by their Chairman, Mr. Adekojo Adeniran, and Secretary Ayobami Olusegun, the group expressed deep concern over the recent increase in internal royal disagreements and personal grievances being aired on social media and news platforms. They warned that such public altercations could be detrimental to communal peace, unity, and progress.

“It is not only in Ogbomoso that traditional matters are being contested. No one is saying people should not express their grievances or concerns, but we implore all parties to stop escalating these issues in the media. Let us act with dignity—for the sake of our people and the unborn generation,” the statement read.

The group commended Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for his mature handling of chieftaincy matters and the ongoing reconstitution of the Oyo State Council of Obas. They urged the governor to continue with his proactive approach to safeguarding peace and fostering stability across the state.

They also lauded Governor Makinde for his developmental efforts in Ogbomoso, particularly in relation to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH). However, they called for urgent government attention to the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECHTH), which they noted is in need of comprehensive rehabilitation, alongside other critical public facilities in the Ogbomoso zone.

Emphasizing the importance of unity and forward-thinking leadership, the Torch Bearers advocated a renewed focus on building a stronger, united Ogbomosoland through the development of shared heritage, support for key institutions, and promotion of the town’s economic and cultural values.

“Our goal should be to make Ogbomoso land a safe and preferred destination for business and development. Continuous fighting and division will only polarize us further. It is time to channel our energy toward meaningful growth, unity, and a brighter future for our people”.

The Ogbomoso Torch Bearers reaffirmed their commitment to peace, progress, and the advancement of the socio-economic and cultural interests of Ogbomoso land.

