Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has urged Corps members under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state to make good use of their youth, strength and vibrancy by being productive and progressive-minded.

The governor said this at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch B stream 2 Corps members deployed to the state at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Iseyin.

The governor encouraged the Corps members to “be productive, put in your best no matter how little or big it might be for the transformation of your host communities.

“I admonish you to make a positive use of your youthful age and strength. Be vibrant and progressive-minded, seek advice when needed, and build good relationships and contacts among yourselves.”

Makinde, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mrs Olubukola Oladipo encouraged the Corps members to always strive to overcome their setbacks and challenges.

He said, “There may be challenges along the line but do not let them define you, learn from them and grow. Your tenacity will definitely see you through any challenge.

“Restrict yourself to the company of people with idealism, courage and creativity. Be confident and believe in yourself. If you are not able to do great things, then do small things in a great way. Trust the beauty of your dream to create the future you want to live in.”

He, therefore, advised them to be good ambassadors of their families and the scheme, ensuring they refrain from any act capable of “tarnishing the good image of your predecessors have built over the years.

The governor, therefore, reassured the Corps members of the determination of his administration and the Oyo people to make sure their stay in the state is enjoyable and worthwhile.

Earlier, the Oyo NYSC state coordinator, Mr Odoba Abel Oche, appreciated the state government’s efforts in supporting the scheme, and also the NYSC officials for sacrificing their time and efforts in making the orientation course successful.

“I want to specially thank the state government for the kind assistance we received for this orientation programme. I also appreciate the Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo state chapter for being responsive to the course of these young graduates.





“I appreciate the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mrs Olubukola Oladipo and other principal staff of the ministry for their relentless efforts at ensuring that we have a hitch-free orientation programme.”

He, therefore, urged the Corps members to be hardworking, law-abiding and accept challenges that would give them an edge in life.

