Oyo Assembly working on reconstitution of council of Obas, Chiefs — Makinde

….assures Olubadan will get befitting official car before end of May

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has disclosed that the House of Assembly is working on the reconstitution of the Council of Obas and Chiefs in Oyo state.

The council became inactive during the tenure of the immediate past administration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The council members were divided over the plan to appoint one of the foremost traditional rulers as the permanent chairman and the development has resulted in non conveyance of the council meeting.

However, Governor Makinde at the grand finale of the 2025 Ibadan Cultural Festival at the main bowl of Obafemi Awolowo Stadium on Saturday gave the assurance that the council would be constituted soon.

He said, “Some people have asked me, What is happening to the Oyo state Council of Traditional rulers and I said there is no Council before I came into the office as the governor of Oyo state.

“As a matter of fact since 2011, there is no Council. The Speaker of the House of Assembly is here. They are putting together the Council.

“They have also been asking why I have not given a vehicle to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, a vehicle befitting the status?

“I have sent a message to the eleven local government areas in Ibadanland. I have said that they must provide befitting vehicle for Olubadan of Ibadanland. They must do it before the end of the month (May) and they must do it.Also, when they put together, the council of Obas and Chiefs, the state will give what is due to all the traditional rulers.”

In a related development, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has honoured the Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, the Speaker of Bayelsa state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin and other notable Nigerians with different categories awards.

Diri received award for an exemplary leadership quality while Ogundoyin received award as Friend of Ibadan.

Diri while being presented with the award by the former governor and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja thanked the honoured bestowed not only on him but the entire people of Bayelsa state and Niger Delta as a whole

“We never saw the award coming. I thank the leadership of the CCII and entire people of Ibadanland for this honour.

“Also, I want to urge the people of the state to keep on supporting the administration of Governor Makinde.

“Governor Makinde is working well and the people are rejoicing. His performance is a confirmation of the scripture that when the rejoice rule, the people rejoice,”