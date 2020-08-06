Oyo Assembly to screen commissioner-nominee, Idowu-Oyeleke, Aug 11

The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Thursday, confirmed that the name of Dr Lateef Idowu-Oyeleke had been forwarded to it for screening as commissioner nominee.

Consequently, it has fixed the screening of the commissioner-nominee for Aug 11.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Idowu-Oyeleke’s name was forwarded to the Assembly by Gov. Seyi Makinde to replace the late Mr Kehinde Ayoola.

NAN also reports that Ayoola, a former Commissioner for Environment, died on May 14 during a brief illness.

The Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, said that the commissioner-nominee would be screened on Aug. 11, while his curriculum vita would also be checked to authenticate his records and ascertain his competence as a commissioner in the state.

Ogundoyin said that the vacant commissionership position needed to be filled with a competent hand so that work could progress in the ministry.

The speaker further directed the commissioner-nominee to forward 60 copies of his curriculum vitae to the Assembly before the screening date for proper scrutiny. (NAN)

