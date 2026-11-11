Oyo Assembly suspends four council chairmen over alleged financial impropriety

The Oyo State House of Assembly has suspended four local government chairmen over allegations of gross misconduct and financial impropriety.

The decision was taken during plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Abiodun Fadeyi, following petitions received from the four local government areas.

The affected council chairmen are Hon. Timothy Oyeniyi of Ogbomoso South; Hon. Olateju Michael Alabi of Oriire; Hon. Adegbite Isaiah of Surulere; and Hon. Muritala Abiodun Oyewumi of Iwajowa.

After considering the petitions, the lawmakers approved the suspension of the four local government chairmen, directing them to step aside.

According to the House Majority Leader, Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin, the Assembly would exercise its constitutional oversight responsibility to ensure accountability and transparency in local government administration.

Adedoyin, who represents Ogbomoso South, explained that the affected chairmen would be replaced by their respective vice chairmen in an acting capacity pending the outcome of the investigations and the House’s final decision based on the committee’s report.

The House Committee on Local Government Matters has been mandated to investigate the allegations thoroughly and submit its findings within one week for further legislative action.

Also during plenary, the 2027 Finance and Appropriation Bill scaled through its first and second readings on the floor of the House.