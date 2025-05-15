Oyo Assembly set to enact law recognising Alaafin as permanent chairman of Obas’ council

Oyo State House of Assembly is poised to enact a law that will make the Alaafin of Oyo the permanent authority and presiding chairman of the Council of Obas and Chiefs in the State.

The bill, which has entered its second reading, seeks to reaffirm and institutionalise the Alaafin’s role as the permanent chairman.

The bill, if eventually passed into law, would mark an end to the existing rotational chairmanship system among traditional rulers in the state.

The Council of Obas and Chiefs Law, Cap. 37, Laws of Oyo State, 2000, initially placed the Alaafin of Oyo as the permanent chairman, giving him the authority to convene and preside over meetings, while directing council affairs.

However, in 2011, during the administration of late Governor Adebayo Alao Akala, this arrangement was altered, leading to a rotational system where different monarchs presided over council meetings in turns.

The 2025 amendment bill, currently before the 10th Assembly, proposes a return to the traditional framework, making the Alaafin of Oyo the permanent presiding chairman while establishing a hierarchy for succession in meetings.

The proposed amendment reads, “The Chairmanship of the Council shall be permanent and concurrent to the Alaafin of Oyo, Olubadan of Ibadan and Soun of Ogbomoso whilst the Deputy Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen shall be as contained in Schedule II and Schedule IA to this Bill”.

This means the Alaafin of Oyo shall preside over all council meetings, while in his absence, the Olubadan of Ibadan shall preside.

However, if both the Alaafin and Olubadan are absent, the Soun of Ogbomoso shall preside.

This proposal aims to restore historical precedence and ensure a clear leadership structure within the Council.

Proponents of the bill argue that this arrangement would promote stability in the Oyo State traditional council, prevent administrative uncertainties, and foster greater respect for the institution in the State.

Meanwhile, some critics have misinterpreted the amendment, claiming it strips Alaafin of his authority.

The new order being mulled still presents the Alaafin of Oyo as the presiding authority over the Council of Obas and Chiefs in Oyo.

With this arrangement, the proposed amendment maintains tradition and seeks to reinforce it, with the Alaafin retaining his historic and well-established leadership role.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE