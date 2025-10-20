Oyo Assembly seeks urgent rehabilitation of dilapidated LG secretariats

Oyo State House of Assembly has expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of local government secretariats across the state’s 33 councils, calling on the state government to take immediate action to rehabilitate the facilities.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by Hon. Akintunde Olajide (Lagelu), Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and State Honours, and co-sponsored by Speaker Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin (Ibarapa East), House Leader Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin (Ogbomoso South), Hon. Olusola Owolabi (Ibadan North II), and Hon. Peter Ojedokun (Ibarapa Central).

Hon. Olajide lamented that many of the secretariats are structurally weak and unfit for modern administrative use, posing serious risks to workers and residents. He warned that the poor state of infrastructure has hindered effective service delivery, weakened public confidence in government institutions, and exposed staff to occupational hazards.

He emphasized that rehabilitating and upgrading the secretariats would restore efficiency, accountability, and inclusiveness in local governance, aligning with Governor Seyi Makinde’s sustainable development agenda.

The Assembly urged the Oyo State Government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, to conduct a comprehensive assessment of all secretariats for urgent rehabilitation.

Lawmakers also recommended Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions from contractors and private sector players to support the effort.

The House further called on the Executive to prioritize budgetary allocations for the modernisation and equipping of local government secretariats to meet current administrative standards.