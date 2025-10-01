Oyo Assembly seeks urgent expansion of computer education in public schools

The Oyo State House of Assembly has called on the Executive Arm of Government to take deliberate and urgent steps to expand computer knowledge among students in public schools across the state.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon. W.A. Salami, during plenary.

The motion noted that computer literacy has become a fundamental requirement in modern education, enhancing interactive learning and better academic outcomes.

However, many public school students, especially in underserved areas like Oke-Ogun, Ibarapa, and parts of Oyo still lack access to digital education, putting them at a disadvantage in computer-based tests (CBT) such as the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by JAMB.

Despite being academically sound, a significant number of students have failed to secure university admission due to poor CBT performance, often caused by unfamiliarity with basic computer operations.

In response, the House urged the government to intensify efforts to improve digital education in public schools, including establishing computer rooms, equipping them with necessary accessories, and integrating computer training from the primary school level.

It also called for collaboration with JAMB to set up CBT centres in all 14 federal constituencies of the state and encouraged partnerships with education-focused philanthropists, NGOs, and foreign donors.

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin stressed the urgency of bridging the digital divide, noting that in today’s world, digital literacy is no longer optional.

He emphasized that students must be equipped with the skills required to compete and succeed in a technology-driven society.

The Speaker added that it was inclusive for the State Government to prioritise inclusive computer education as a tool for academic success and long-term development.

