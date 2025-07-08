Oyo Assembly reinstates suspended Oyo LG boss

The Oyo State House of Assembly has reinstated the suspended Chairman of Saki East Local Government, Mr Adedokun Emmanuel on Tuesday.

The reinstatement order is sequel to a report presented by the Chairman House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters and State Honours, Hon. Akintunde Olajide.

It was stated in the report that the committee met with the relevant officers and political stakeholders in the local Government, and deliberated on the petition in order to formulate appropriate recommendations to the House about the matter raised by the concerned stakeholders.

“Pursuant to a directive of the House, the Committee on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and State Honours to investigate a petition titled, “Call for Urgent Intervention and Holistic investigation in the Affairs of Saki East Local Government under the leadership of Mr. Adedokun Emmanuel Olalekan”.

The committee met with the relevant stakeholders such as the Acting Chairman, Mr. Rasaq Moruf, the leader of the House, Mr. Adebayo Wahab, the Head of local Government Administration, Raji Abiola, the Director of Finance and Administration, Mr Idowu, and, the suspended Oyo LG boss.

The House, however, directed the incumbent acting Chairman and Vice Chairman to revert to their former positions as Vice Chairman and Leader of the Council respectively.

It would be recalled that the Oyo State House of Assembly at its Plenary of Tuesday 18th, March, 2025 received a petition letter calling for the urgent intervention and Holistic investigation of Saki East Local Government under the leadership of the suspended Oyo LG boss and the House directed its appropriate committee to act on the matter.