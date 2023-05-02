Oyo State House of Assembly has passed a bill stipulating that motorcycles are not expected to be on the roads beyond 10pm.

The “Control of Commercial Motorcycles (Further Amendment) Bill, 2019,” passed into law at plenary held on Tuesday, prescribes fines ranging from N5,000 to N15,000 for those apprehended engaging in commercial motorcycle operation beyond 10pm.

Chairman, House Committee on Works and Transport, Honourable Olatunde Kehinde, explained that the intent of the provisions of the bill was to reduce the use of motorcycles to commit crimes.

Among others, the bill stipulates that commercial motorcyclists shall, within six months from commencement of the law, register their motorcycle(s) with the state Ministry of Works and Transport and obtain a distinct cycler’s permit number and identity card.

A commercial motorcycle owner or operator who does not register his motorcycle as stipulated shall be deemed guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of N5,000 or to a term of one month imprisonment.

The bill, which is a further amendment to the Control of Commercial Motorcycles Law, 1995, also stipulates penalties and fines for those convicted for reckless or negligent riders.

Section 6 of the bill stipulates that: “Any person who rides a motorcycle recklessly or negligently or at a speed or in a manner which is dangerous having regard to all the circumstances of the case including the nature, condition and use of the road and to the amount to traffic which actually is at the time or which might reasonably be expected to be on the road, shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of N10,000 or to a term of two years imprisonment.”

Furthermore, section 7 stipulates thus: “Any person who causes the death of another person by riding a motorcycle recklessly or at a speed or in a manner which is dangerous to the public having regard to all the circumstances of the case including the nature, condition and use of the road and to the amount of traffic which is actually at the time or which might reasonably be expected to be on the road shall be guilty or an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of N100,000 or to a term of five years imprisonment.”

