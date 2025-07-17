‎Oyo Assembly passes 32 bills, 143 resolutions, 63 reports in two years

… As Ogundoyin gives account of stewardship at town hall meeting

Oyo State House of Assembly has passed about Thirty-Two (32) bills, as well as considered 143 resolutions and sixty-three (63) reports in the last two years.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin disclosed this at the town hall meeting organised by Konrad Adenauer Stifung (KAS) in partnership with Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OYMASED) to review achievements and challenges of the 10th Assembly in Oyo State.

He noted that the 10th Oyo State House of Assembly has recorded significant strides in deepening democratic values, advancing legislative reforms, and enacting impactful, people-centred laws in alignment with its legislative agenda.

The Speaker added that some of the bills in Oyo Assembly had already been assented to by the Governor, while some are awaiting the Governor’s assent.

‎

‎He listed launch and adoption of legislative Agendas for 9th and 10th Assemblies, proposal for the digitalisation of the House Chamber and proposal for the upgrade of the House Printing Press to a modern and 21st Century Printing House for improved services, as well as proposal for the commencement of constituency engagement programmes to be held simultaneously in each of the constituency as initiatives to get a result oriented and participatory legislature.

‎

‎”Since our inauguration, the 10th Assembly has approached the trust placed in us with humility, diligence, and resolve. We have prioritised laws, motions and oversight functions aimed at improving governance, deepening democracy and enhancing the well-being of our people. We have advanced reforms in various aspects and have maintained a collaborative working relationship with the Executive and the Judiciary Arms of Government and other stakeholders while protecting legislative independence,” he said.

‎

‎Despite challenges facing the 10th House of Assembly in the state, Ogundoyin reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Legislature to transparency, participatory democracy, and legislative excellence.

‎

‎He highlighted paucity of funds, widespread misconception among the public regarding the role of legislators, lack of access to adequate and continuous training and re-training of members and legislative staff, inadequate committee rooms for meetings and legislative hearings and inadequate provision of functional committee buses and vehicles as major challenges affecting the smooth running of the legislative activities.

‎

‎”However, progress is never without its challenges. From capacity gaps to fiscal constraints, from public perception to structural limitations, I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to transparency, participatory democracy, and legislative excellence,” he said.

‎

‎The Speaker urged the civil society organisations, community leaders, and the youth to engage, challenge, and contribute meaningfully to the development and progress of democracy.

‎

‎”I urge you to engage, challenge, and contribute meaningfully. Let this meeting not simply review the past, but help redefine our legislative priorities for the future. Together, let us continue to build a House of Assembly that is future-focused, people-driven, and worthy of the mandate entrusted to us.”

‎

‎Ogundoyin, who is the Chairman, Conference of Speakers in Nigeria, described the Town Hall Meeting platform as an opportunity to evaluate service, review approaches, and most importantly, co-create solutions for the path ahead.

‎

‎He appreciated Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) and OYMASED for their continued support, commitment and tireless efforts in promoting socio-economic development and strengthening democratic institutions in the state.

‎

‎In her welcome address, the Resident Representative, Konrad Adenauer Stifung, Nigeria, Marija Peran, described KAS as a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting democracy, peace and sustainable development.

‎

‎She said that the Town Hall Meeting is to allow constructive criticism for onward movement and rededication of service to the socio-economic development of the state.

‎

‎Merija Peran appreciated the Oyo State House of Assembly for being a long-standing partner of the organisation and maintaining the democratic maturity and collective commitment to transparency, collaboration and responsive governance.

‎

‎In his address, the Director General, Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OYMASED), Dr. Morohunkola Thomas, said that the purpose is to inform stakeholders about the activities of the 10th Oyo State House of Assembly, including challenges they are facing.

‎

‎While urging the public to familiarise and engage with the House of Assembly, he described the legislature as an engine room of government.

‎

‎”It is important for the members of the public to interact with their representatives from various constituencies at all times. In doing so, they will appreciate the effort the House of Assembly members are making in advancing the course of development in the state, and not only that, they will also appreciate the challenges the House is facing.”

