Oyo Assembly passes 32 bills, 106 motions in two years

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, has disclosed that the 10th Assembly has passed 32 bills as well moved 106 motions in the past two years.

He made this known during the 2nd Anniversary celebration of the 10th Oyo State House of Assembly while he had in attendance Governor Seyi Makinde and other stakeholders at the chamber of the House of Assembly, Ibadan.

Ogundoyin while highlighting the House’s achievements said, “In the last two years, this Assembly has remained proactive, people-driven and result-oriented.

“We have passed thirty-two (32) out of thirty- four (34) Bills, with the remaining two at Committee stage undergoing critical scrutiny. These Bills span essential sectors including education, health, economy, security, environment, infrastructure, social welfare, and governance.

“Furthermore, our House Committees have presented no fewer than 102 Committee reports, setting a record for policy analysis and institutional reforms. We have moved 106 motions and considered 41 Matters of Urgent Public Importance, responding swiftly to the voice of the people while adopting over 400 resolutions, further amplifying our responsiveness to governance challenges.”

The Speaker noted that another standout achievement is the launch of the Post-Legislative Scrutiny (PLS) Unit, a first among State Assemblies in Nigeria.

“Beyond lawmaking, we have taken bold steps to ensure effective governance through legislative innovation. One of our historic achievements is the establishment of the Post-Legislative Scrutiny (PLS) Unit, making Oyo State House of Assembly the pioneer among State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria to institute a mechanism for evaluating the implementation and impact of laws passed by the legislature. This groundbreaking initiative underscores our commitment to ensuring that every law enacted truly serves its intended purpose and contributes meaningfully to the development of our state.

“We also recognize that a strong legislature must be an informed one. To this end, we have facilitated capacity-building training at home and abroad for all Honourable Members covering areas such as appropriation oversight, constituency representation, and legislative impact assessment.”

Ogundoyin added that under Governor Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State House of Assembly has witnessed significant welfare improvements for staff within the Assembly and the House Commission.

“Timely salary payments and regular allowances, 30% CONLESS implementation for legislative staff, promotions and career advancement opportunities, and monthly release of operational funds for administrative efficiency,” he said.

The Speaker disclosed that the state government has approved the recruitment of 181 new staff into the Assembly, adding that the exercise would be strictly merit-based.

He praised the synergy between the legislature and executive branch, crediting Governor Makinde’s open-door approach.

“We have chosen partnership over partisanship, and the dividends are clear in the policies we have helped shape and the laws we’ve enacted. Let me reiterate that our relationship and collaboration remain exemplary, and it is one of the key reasons we have recorded so much progress,” he said.

Ogundoyin called on his colleagues to rededicate themselves to the task ahead.

“We are unwavering in our commitment to delivering quality legislation, robust oversight, and responsive representation. We will continue upholding our constitutional duty with sincerity, diligence, and accountability.

“To my colleagues, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for your support, cooperation, unity of purpose, discipline, decorum, and unparalleled dedication.

“Let me remind us all that the next two years present even greater challenges, and we must rise to them with a stronger sense of duty and resolve.

“This House belongs to the people of Oyo State. Their hopes and voices shape our debates, and their future drives our resolve,” he said.

