Oyo Assembly lost one of its finest ― Speaker

The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, held a special valedictory session in honour of the member representing the Ibadan South-East 2 State constituency, Honourable Olusegun Popoola who died in July 12.

The plenary saw lawmakers render glowing tribute to the life and times of the late Popoola, who, until his death, was chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

In his tribute, the Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin bemoaned the loss of a lawmaker who, he said, embodied courage, excellence and commitment to public service.

He further described Popoola as a dutiful and responsible lawmaker whose committee reports are always thorough and timely.

Ogundoyin said the state Assembly was yet to come to grips with Popoola’s death adding that the grief and sense of loss that accompanied the death of the lawmaker will remain.

Ogundoyin said: “The ninth Oyo State House of Assembly has no doubt lost one of its finest. Now his seat is empty, not because he took permission to be absent from plenary, nor because he has gone on oversight function but because he has gone to the land beyond and never to return again to the land of the living.

“It is really hard to believe that Popson is no more. The Honorable members, management and staff of Oyo State House of Assembly are yet to come to grips with your death. It is just like you are away on vacation to return to us soon.”

On his part, the majority leader of the assembly, Honourable Sanjo Adedoyin said the late Popoola had left a void that will be difficult to fill among members of the ninth Assembly, his constituents and the family at large.

Adedoyin said it was pitiable that a bring light suddenly dimmed.

Several lawmakers, who took turns to render their tributes, described Popoola as a grassroots politician and one with a commitment to duty that was second to none.

The plenary was attended by the Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Bayo Lawal; the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Munta Abimbola; political functionaries, family members, friends and others.

Speaking, Lawal reiterated the resolve of the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde to sponsor the education of the children of the deceased.

He urged members of the ninth Assembly to also lend support to the family left behind.

Lawal said: “Honorable Popoola has gone to rest. He has faced the reality of death. He was a good man and a responsible parliamentarian. We are all going to miss him dearly”





