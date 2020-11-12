Oyo Assembly lifts suspension of 13 LG Chairmen

The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Thursday, lifted its suspension of Chairmen of 13 Local Government(LG) and Local Council Development Areas Caretaker Chairmen in the state.

The Oyo State house of Assembly had on November 3 announced the indefinite suspension of the affected Chairmen citing their failure to submit a comprehensive list of graders, bulldozers, flat-bed trucks and other earth-moving equipment in their domain as requested by the state Assembly.

The suspension was lifted after Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters by its Chairman, Honourable Olusegun Popoola, presented a report on a letter sent by the Oyo State Forum of Caretaker Chairmen asking the Assembly to reconsider the suspension of 13 of its members.

According to the committee report presented by Popoola, the Caretaker Chairmen said the #EndSARS protest which rocked the country prevented them from gaining access into the House of Assembly to submit the report of earthmoving equipment.

Some of them also claimed to have submitted the report to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters since the circular requesting for submission of the report came through the Ministry.

The report, however, said the affected Caretaker Chairmen had now submitted the requested report.

In lifting the suspension order, Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, explained its request of the Chairmen was for the house to know the condition of equipment because several roads across council areas required grading.

“Our decision was not to witch-hunt any local Council or Caretaker Chairmen. We are determined to deliver good governance at all times and I want all Government functionaries to have that in mind.

“We are satisfied with the performance of Governor Seyi Makinde. We will be going on oversight functions to all the Local Government and Local Council Development Areas soon to monitor their projects. Let it be known today that the Oyo State House of Assembly will always stand on the side of the people. We shall not compromise on good governance,” Ogundoyin said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

