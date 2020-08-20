Oyo assembly launches newsletter, magazine

THE speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, has launched the chamber’s newsletter/magazine, The Oyo Scepter, which is intended to promote the activities of the House among members of the public.

While launching the newsletter/magazine, Honourable Ogundoyin pledged to continue to work with the House of Assembly Service Commission to bring about the much-needed development to legislative activities in the state.

The speaker also said that apart from informing members of the public about the House’s activities through the quarterly newsletter/magazine, the chamber would also commence live streaming of its plenary sessions.

Earlier, chairman of the state House of Assembly Service Commission, Dr Abdulwasi Musah, who led other members of the commission to present the maiden edition of the newsletter/magazine to the speaker, said it was introduced to periodically showcase the landmark achievements of both the ninth assembly and the commission.

“It will also promote management-staff relationship as well as highlight productivity, welfare and progress of the staff, including appointments, promotions, transfers, capacity building and conversions,” Dr Musah said.

The permanent secretary of the commission, Mrs Adenike Olufadewa, in her remarks, thanked the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde; Honourable Ogundoyin and every member of the team who has contributed to the success of this quarterly newsletter/magazine.

