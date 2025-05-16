Oyo Assembly confirms Akinwale Akinwole as chairman, LG service commission

The Oyo State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed the nomination of Mr. Akinwale Akinwole, a former senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as the Chairman of the State Local Government Service Commission.

In his letter to the House, Governor Seyi Makinde requested the confirmation of four nominees for various political offices.

During the plenary session on Thursday, Hon. Sola Owolabi, representing the Committee Chairman for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters, and State Honours, Hon. Akintunde Olajide, presented the committee report.

He stated that the nominees were sworn in and answered questions from committee members, receiving satisfactory responses and being deemed appointable.

“Pursuance to the resolution of the House on Tuesday, 13th May, 2025 that the Committee on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and State Honours screen the nominees as Chairman and Members of the Local Government Service Commission for confirmation of the appointment, the Committee conducted the screening, put nominees on oath, and fielded questions from the Committee members”.

“Having thoroughly screened their curriculum vitae and satisfied with their compartments, the Committee hereby recommends, pursuant to local Government Law, 2001 (As Amended) that the appointment of Mr. Akinwale Solomon Akinwole (Chairman), Mr. Yusuf Ali Akinkunmi (full-time member), Alhaji Oke Hakeem Taiwo (full-time member), Mrs. Nike Arewa (part-time member), Mr. John Abisoye Adisa – Oke (part-time member) be confirmed.

