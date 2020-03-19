Oyo Assembly confirms 68 LG Caretaker Secretaries, 340 members

The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Thursday, confirmed the nomination of 68 Secretaries and 340 members of caretaker committees of the 33 local government areas and 35 local council development areas of the state.

The confirmation at Thursday’s plenary followed the presentation of the report of screening of the nominated Chairmen by Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Honourable Demola Popoola.

Among those confirmed are Mr Olayinka Oladoyinbo as Secretary, Ibadan South West local government area, Mr Tunde Ogunesan as Secretary of Saki East local government area, Salami Bolaji, Ibarapa North East LCDA; Tunji Adenekan, Ido LG; Matthew Oluseyi, Iwajowa LCDA; Mojeed Adebisi, Lagelu LG; Fagbami Temidayo, Ogbomoso South LG; Seye Awopegba, Akorede LCDA; Ifeoluwa Akande, Egbeda LG; Kolawole Busari, Iwa LCDA; Bola Oladeji, Okebadan LCDA; Adeniji Ademayowa, Ibadan North LG.

In another motion moved by Honourable Wumi Oladeji representing Ogbomoso North constituency, the Assembly has urged the state government to constitute the board of the Agency for the Elimination of Discrimination Against Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWD).

According to Oladeji, the constitution of the agency will go a long in addressing complaints of rights violations and supporting victims of discrimination in seeking legal redress.

She decried that PLWD continued to face a number of human rights abuses including stigmatization and discrimination in job interviews and recruitments.

She noted that the call for the agency was in line with provisions of section 3(1) of the Oyo State Persons With Disability Law enacted in 2018 which criminalises any form of discrimination against PLWD and equalizes their opportunities in all aspects of living in the society.

The motion particularly noted that in spite of the enactment of Oyo State Persons Living with Disability Law, 2018 as well as the ratification of United Nations Convention on the Rights of PLWD, no positive result has been recorded as PLWD continue to face discrimination especially in the area of recruitment for jobs.

For the state to show its intent to implement the PLWD law, she urged the state Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development not to grant approval to public buildings and facilities except they make them PLWD friendly.

This is as the Assembly urged the Ministry of lands to ensure that all builders and engineers conform with international standards regarding access to public and private buildings by PLWD.