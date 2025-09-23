Oyo assembly aspirant donates books to pupils in Egbeda LG

A philanthropist, politician and aspirant for the Oyo State House of Assembly under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections, Jide Falade has donated a substantial collection of books to selected public primary schools in Egbeda Local Government Area.

The gesture, made recently, was received by pupils, teachers and school administrators, who described it as a timely intervention that will significantly enrich classroom learning and improve academic outcomes.

Teachers expressed gratitude, noting that the new materials will enhance their ability to deliver quality instruction and better engage students.

Speaking, Falade said the initiative was aimed at equipping young learners with resources that will deepen their understanding of core subjects, strengthen critical thinking and problem-solving skills, boost self-confidence, and instill a life-long love for reading.

The event was filled with excitement as pupils eagerly explored the new books, while school heads praised the initiative for its long-term potential in shaping brighter futures.

Parents and community leaders also lauded the donation, calling on other well-meaning individuals to emulate Falade’s commitment to educational development.

Falade further disclosed plans to establish a community library in honour of his late father, Apostle Bayo Falade, which will serve as a hub for literacy promotion, hosting reading competitions and enrichment programmes to nurture curiosity and academic excellence among children.

As he continues his political journey, Falade’s actions have been widely seen as a reflection of his dedication to empowering the next generation through access to quality education.