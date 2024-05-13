Nigerian Army on Saturday commissioned a renovated block of classrooms, four staff rooms, remodelled toilet facility and 200-capacity student desks/chairs at Oke’Badan High School in Ibadan.

The project was facilitated by Major General Adeyemi Marufu Alabi (rtd).

Speaking at the commissioning, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoheed Lagbaja said the project is a Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation Project which is introduced to provide support to communities of serving Nigerian Army senior officers across the nation who, through dedication to duty and service to the nation, rose to the rank of Major General.

Lagbaja. who was represented by the General Officer Commanding 2Div, Major General Obinna Onubogu said the projects are to complement the already existing basic services, amenities and infrastructure of the state in these communities.

He said “Nigerian Army belongs to Nigerians and together as a people, we should confront the security challenges facing our dear Nation. Let me therefore commend the good people of Ibadan and indeed Oyo State for always supporting the Nigerian Army in providing a conducive environment for all.

“Nigerian Army has in recent times embarked on elaborate quick impact projects in several communities.

In his remarks, Alabi said the project was at the instance of the Chief of Army Staff, saying the choice of the school for the COAS special intervention was predicated on the need to provide a conducive learning environment for youths who are the leaders of tomorrow.

Alabi said “It is hoped that the infrastructure provided in my community would be an impetus to the teachers as well as stimulate the interest of the students to develop their intellectual capacity for national development.

”It is pertinent to stress that this COAS Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation Project is a NA Corporate Social Responsibility to support the Oyo State Government efforts at developing the educational sector.”

He enjoined the State Ministry of Education to maximize the use of the newly renovated classrooms and desks/chairs towards the pursuit of academic excellence just as he urged the management, staff and students of school to take good care of the facilities and ensure that they are adequately maintained.

”Permit me to advise the students that the foundation of your success in life is in your commitment, and seriousness attached to education. Please dedicate much of your time to study so that you can come out with flying colours. According to the motto of the school, You Can Do It if You Think You Can, the path to greatness depends on your decision on how and what you spend your time on.”

Present at the commissioning include former Oyo State governor and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Rasheed Ladoja, President General of the Oke’Badan Old Boys Association, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, among others.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE