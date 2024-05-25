Concerned about the rate of kidnappings in Oyo, coupled with illegal mining being carried out, the headquarters, 2 Division Garrison of the Nigerian Army in Ibadan, has begun operations against the vices within its Area of Responsibility (AoR).

This was disclosed by the Division’s acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Polycarp Okoye on Saturday.

The operation, codenamed “Operation Omi Gbona” commenced on Tuesday, May 21, as a result of the growing incidences of kidnapping, illegal mining, armed robbery, and other crimes, currently prevalent in the area.

According to the statement, the influx of the criminal gangs in the South West was a result of the Nigerian Army’s sustained offensive operations against them in the North West and North Central Regions.

This reportedly made them search for the nearest possible safe havens to continue their criminal activities; hence their obvious presence in the South West Region.

The 2 Division spokesman said: “The nefarious activities of these criminals constitute severe threats to the security of the region and could impact negatively on the socio-economic activities of law-abiding citizens within the region and the nation at large.

“It is in this light, that the headquarters, 2 Division Garrison of the Nigerian Army in Ibadan, has commenced anti-kidnap and illegal mining operations, codenamed ‘OPERATION OMI GBONA,’ within 2 Division Area of Responsibility.

“The Operation is aimed at denying criminal elements freedom of action in the region and restoring law and order in aid of civil authority while creating enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive in the region.

“Accordingly, the movement of military troops will be noticed around the old Oyo National Park, as well as suspected forests where the criminals are believed to be harbouring.

“The general public is by this information advised not to panic on sighting the movement of military troops.

“They are to please go about their legitimate businesses and be assured that the actions of troops would be in the overall interest of all legitimate citizens of the region and the nation at large.”

