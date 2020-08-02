Oyo appoints new governing council chairmen for tertiary institutions

By  Kehinde Adio
Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde appointed new governing council chairmen and members for the six state’s tertiary institution owned by the state.

Since the assumption of   Engineer Seyi  Makinde as the governor of Oyo State, his deliberate task on education transformation agenda has ever been in the search for people of wisdom, intellects with integrity in the state who can interpret his dream and the state’s concerted  Road map for education into fruition.

The development has led to the selection and appointment of the following intelligent scholars and business gurus as governing council chairmen for Six of the state’s tertiary institutions in the state.

The new  appointees were: Group Captain Rtd) Dr  Bisi  Ojebola, as the chairman, Governing Council,  Oyo State College of Education, Lanlate, Professor Adesola Ajayi  was considered for the position of Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki’s Governing Council chairman, while, Professor Adekunle  Akinyemi  was appointed to head  The Ibadan Polytechnic’s Governing Council

Other appointees included Professor Lateef  Sanni,  Chairman, Governing Council, Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology,   Dr  Ogundiran Samuel. O, was picked to chairman the  Governing Council,  Adeseun Ogundoyin  Polytechnic, Eruwa, while Professor Mathew Odedokun was to assume the office of the chairman, Emmanuel  Alayande  College of Education, Oyo, Governing Council. All the appointments took effect immediately.

At the swearing -in and  Inauguration ceremony of the new governing council members and chairmen of the above mentioned tertiary institutions, held at the state Government House recently by the state Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the new governing chairman, for the Oyo State College of Education,  Lanlete, Dr Bisi Ojebola thanked the state governor and the entire members of the State House of the assembly for the honour conferred on them to serve the state at the Governing council chairman capacity level to drive the state tertiary education to an enviable position.

According to him, the appointment was a call to service for the advancement of tertiary  education in the state,  stressing that no stone would be on touched to ensure rapid development  that would transcend  the aspiration of the people of Oyo State as regard quality and quantity of education attainment in the state.  He pledged his   commitment to revive the quality of education in the college.

Speaking about his college he said: “What would be in my  council’s portfolio development and transformation agenda in the college for immediate execution are quality improvement in teaching and learning process, increment in student enrolment as well as developing a   strategic means of generating fund to support government subvention to the college.

“  This may not be possible without a concerted effort of the academic, non-academic and the entire management of the institution to effect the desired positive change in the college. The students would also be carried along in the development process in  the institution.  I would also integrate  the college into the communities where the institution is located to seek their   contributions towards the college expansion and  the ultimate goal of creating a student-friendly institution of learning in the state

The new appointed Governing Council Chairmen for the Oyo State’s own tertiary institutions spread across the state by the state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde. The inauguration was held recently at the Government House. Left; Professor Adesola  Ajayi, for Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki; Professor  Adekunle Akinyemi,  chairman, The Polytechnic, Ibadan Governing Council;   Dr. Ogundiran Samuel O. for Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa;  Dr Bisi  Ojebola; for Oyo State College of Education, Lanlate;  Professor Mathew Odedokun, Governing Council  Emmanuel  Alayande College of Education and  Professor Lateef Sanni, as Chairman, Governing Council, Oyo State  College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora.

