Oyo APC should unite in honour of Alao-Akala — Elders Advisory Council

The Elders Advisory Council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has advised members of the party in the state to see the death of Adebayo Alao-Akala’s death as enough sacrifice to foster unity across the board, sheath their swords and embrace genuine reconciliation towards charting a smooth and hiccup-free path for electoral victory and enthronement of our great party in 2023.

Former deputy governor during the administration of late former governor Lamidi Adesina, Chief Iyiola Oladokun, made this known when he led members of the council to the Ogbomoso residence of Alao-Akala, its late chairman.

Other members of the council who accompanied Oladokun included Pa Alarape Jolaoso, Prof Taoreed Adedoja, Yeye Oba Yinka Adebayo, Dr Isiaka Kolawole and Engr Idris Adeoye.

They described the late Ogbomoso-born politician as a legend, astute political leader, strategist, who brought glamour to governance.

Lamenting that Alao-Akala died when he was needed most as a pillar in shaping the political future of Nigeria and Oyo State, they said that being the only surviving former governor in the APC in the state, he was deep in the drawing board, strategizing, before his death, on how APC could reclaim Oyo next year.

“At Elders Council, we attest and bear testimony that Otunba Adebayo was simple but never stupid, was generous but not reckless, was wise but never crafty, bold but not arrogant, kind but not timid, humble but never diffident!

“Former governor Alao-Akala’s Influence and political hegemony were established and acknowledged state-wide, a direct corollary of his unparalleled human relations, excellent bridge-building capacity and uncommon large-heartedness.

“As the leader of the party, Alao-Akala magnanimously committed his resources, time, intellect and health to reposition a crisis-ridden APC. Unfortunately, he died in the course and in the process of this divinely entrusted historic assignment.

“Renowned as one of the best governors Oyo State has ever produced, his tremendous success in governance was a natural function and concomitant effect of his personal philosophy of egalitarianism, equity and fairness.

“As the chairman of state elders advisory council of our party. His words were wisdom, his counsel prophetic and his actions legendary.

“Surely, Governor Alao-Akala will be sorely missed.

“We commiserate with Alao-Akala family, the people of Ogbomoso, who demonstrated unalloyed loyalty and stuck to him throughout his political career, the members of APC and the good people of Oyo State.”